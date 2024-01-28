HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) & Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) Head-To-Head Comparison

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) and Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for HealthEquity and Top KingWin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 0 8 0 3.00 Top KingWin 0 0 0 0 N/A

HealthEquity currently has a consensus price target of $83.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.30%. Given HealthEquity’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than Top KingWin.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $861.75 million 7.65 -$26.14 million $0.34 226.09 Top KingWin $3.12 million 7.04 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares HealthEquity and Top KingWin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Top KingWin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HealthEquity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of HealthEquity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and Top KingWin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity 3.00% 5.89% 3.72% Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HealthEquity beats Top KingWin on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

