Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 223,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 344,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HTBK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Heritage Commerce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 4.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 288,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $561.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.