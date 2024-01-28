Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after buying an additional 38,830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 40.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

HGV opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.93.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

