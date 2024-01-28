Hobart Private Capital LLC Decreases Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Hobart Private Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 93,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,611. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $40.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

