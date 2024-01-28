Hobart Private Capital LLC Has $3.74 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 67.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,791 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.4% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,926. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.