Hobart Private Capital LLC Has $6.87 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Hobart Private Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 2.6% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VMBS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.69. 2,415,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,445. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

