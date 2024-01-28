Hobart Private Capital LLC Has $712,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 361.3% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 128,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,092,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,705 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

