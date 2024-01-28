Hobart Private Capital LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hobart Private Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $25.55. 251,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

