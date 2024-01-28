Hobart Private Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $504.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,790. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $492.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

