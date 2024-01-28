Hobart Private Capital LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,376 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $13,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $72.72. 81,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,770. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $73.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

