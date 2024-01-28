Hobart Private Capital LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Hobart Private Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $366,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $107.33. 1,619,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,315. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.05. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

