Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HBCP

Home Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $337.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $45,988.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $185,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 154.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 224.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 468.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 108,050.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.