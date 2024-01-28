Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 46.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 52.2% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 77.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HMC opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.