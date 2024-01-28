Hudock Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $177.25 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $283.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,477.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

