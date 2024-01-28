Hudock Inc. Buys 74 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,548,787,000 after buying an additional 109,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,193,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LMT opened at $429.91 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

