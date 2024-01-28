Hudock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 98,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 11,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $704,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PKW stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.84. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $100.29.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3806 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

