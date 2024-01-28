Hudock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 12.1% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $489.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $491.45.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.