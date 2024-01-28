Hudock Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 0.6% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.3% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $381.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.57. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.97 and a 12 month high of $382.13.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.