Hudock Inc. Has $622,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

