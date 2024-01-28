Hudock Inc. Purchases 907 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hudock Inc. grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

