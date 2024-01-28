Hudock Inc. Purchases New Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,587 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,833.33.

NYSE:BHP opened at $61.96 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $70.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

