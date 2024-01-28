Hudock Inc. Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hudock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE VZ opened at $42.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

