Hudock Inc. Reduces Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $311.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.89. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $312.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

