Hudock Inc. Sells 1,896 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Hudock Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $83.37 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $83.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.91.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.