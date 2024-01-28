Hudock Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $262.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.48 and a 200-day moving average of $243.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

