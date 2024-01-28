Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $450.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $515.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HUM. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $507.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $520.25.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $361.23. 4,460,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,272. Humana has a 12 month low of $342.69 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $461.51 and a 200 day moving average of $476.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after buying an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Humana by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Humana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

