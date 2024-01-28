Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $277.85

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 277.85 ($3.53) and traded as high as GBX 318.32 ($4.04). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 318 ($4.04), with a volume of 652,222 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 345 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 377 ($4.79).
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.
