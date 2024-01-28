Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBANP opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

About Huntington Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

