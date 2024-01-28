Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc CT

Sound Shore Management Inc CT lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries comprises approximately 2.9% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned 0.92% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $74,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HII opened at $255.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $261.42.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

