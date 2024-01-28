IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Holdings Boosted by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. IAC makes up about 7.7% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brooktree Capital Management owned 0.23% of IAC worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in IAC by 113,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,036,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in IAC by 17,714.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 759,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,702,000 after acquiring an additional 755,327 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,830,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in IAC by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,011,000 after acquiring an additional 609,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on IAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

