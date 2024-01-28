IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $67,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98.1% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.63.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $524.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $568.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $526.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.34.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

