Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,878,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,032,000 after buying an additional 147,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after buying an additional 84,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after buying an additional 57,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,469,000 after buying an additional 54,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,147,000 after buying an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Toyota Motor stock opened at $198.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $132.35 and a 12 month high of $202.00.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. The firm had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

