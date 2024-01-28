Ieq Capital LLC Buys 604 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 219,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 1,390,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,865,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,429,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,920,000 after purchasing an additional 365,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WES. UBS Group raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE WES opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.80. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $776.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.38 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

