Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,654 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 37.5% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 80.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 152.4% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,285.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,285.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,220. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $31.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $36.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

