Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC's holdings in STERIS were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STE opened at $216.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.45 and its 200-day moving average is $218.83. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

