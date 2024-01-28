Ieq Capital LLC Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,326 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FANG. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $156.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.15. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.