Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.44. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City



Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

