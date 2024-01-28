Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 326 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,686,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.6% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $493.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.05 and its 200 day moving average is $435.00. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

