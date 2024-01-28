Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $155.93 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

