Ieq Capital LLC Sells 2,112 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,855 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Devon Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Devon Energy by 548.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 710,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 224.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 104,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.