Ieq Capital LLC Sells 2,755 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of General Mills by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

