Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,071 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.



