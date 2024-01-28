Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,539 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $10,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,611,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after acquiring an additional 385,716 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after acquiring an additional 310,230 shares during the period. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,695,000.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.96. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $80.37.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

