Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys 398 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 3.0% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

