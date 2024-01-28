Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $111.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average of $104.96. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $111.29.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

