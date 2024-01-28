Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,814,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,986.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,040,000 after purchasing an additional 423,668 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,544,000 after purchasing an additional 167,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 216.0% during the second quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 233,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after buying an additional 159,923 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $223.91 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.63 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.59 and its 200-day moving average is $206.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

