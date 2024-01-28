Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,426 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $100.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.