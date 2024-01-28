Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Purchases 5,915 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $33.89.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

