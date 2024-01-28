Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 27 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,122,411,000 after purchasing an additional 147,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,666,886,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,320,000 after purchasing an additional 91,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,518,000 after purchasing an additional 233,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.86.

NYSE LIN opened at $404.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $408.65 and its 200 day moving average is $391.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $318.88 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The stock has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

