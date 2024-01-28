Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 341 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $169.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.28 and a 1 year high of $178.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.12.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.73.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

